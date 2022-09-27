Bengaluru: Wife, family forced kid to consume alcohol, says father

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old ex-Armyman filed a case before Kothanur police, alleging that his wife and her relatives forced his seven-year-old daughter to consume alcohol. Police registered a non-cognisable case against seven of the accused. The complainant, who lives in Chennai, is separated from his wife, and his daughter lives with her. He recently noticed status messages on the social media accounts of his wife and daughter, which had photographs of the family at a pub and hosting parties at home.

He claimed that his daughter was forced to drink beer but she had refused, saying she couldn’t bear its smell. The girl had spoken about the incident to her father, when he met her in Bengaluru on May 27. Unable to tolerate his daughter being forced to consume alcohol on several occasions, he decided to file a case. “I got a shock when my daughter revealed details about the incident and also shared some photos, which I have shared with Kothanur police as evidence. They did not even spare the pet dog at home, and gave him alcohol too,” he claimed.

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old ex-Armyman filed a case before Kothanur police, alleging that his wife and her relatives forced his seven-year-old daughter to consume alcohol. Police registered a non-cognisable case against seven of the accused. The complainant, who lives in Chennai, is separated from his wife, and his daughter lives with her. He recently noticed status messages on the social media accounts of his wife and daughter, which had photographs of the family at a pub and hosting parties at home. He claimed that his daughter was forced to drink beer but she had refused, saying she couldn’t bear its smell. The girl had spoken about the incident to her father, when he met her in Bengaluru on May 27. Unable to tolerate his daughter being forced to consume alcohol on several occasions, he decided to file a case. “I got a shock when my daughter revealed details about the incident and also shared some photos, which I have shared with Kothanur police as evidence. They did not even spare the pet dog at home, and gave him alcohol too,” he claimed.