Home Cities Bengaluru

Fashion foot forward

Stylist Priyanka Mishra a.k.a Pyu Mishra’s earliest memories are visiting her dad’s office who was into handloom, handicrafts and other textiles.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stylist Priyanka Mishra

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stylist Priyanka Mishra a.k.a Pyu Mishra’s earliest memories are visiting her dad’s office who was into handloom, handicrafts and other textiles. “Thanks to him, I had first-hand exposure with karigars working with beautiful zaris, zardosi, pearl and handmade fabric, pillow covers, brass sculptures and real gold thread embroidered curtains, and bed sheets, and some beautiful things come to life with chanderi, Maheshwari, and other silks. I also would visit other countries and exhibits with my father, so I’d say the profession chose me rather than the other way round,” she says.

Sonu Sood

With not having to look out of her home or even her state (Gujarat), she was unconsciously training to do what she is today. “I remember when my relatives would ask me what I wanted to be, I’d say ‘a tailor’ because I didn’t know there was something called a designer back then. I told people I want to dress up those I saw on TV and here I am today, living the dream,” says Pyu.

Some of her clients to include Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. Asked to name her favourite, she explains why it’s tough to do so: “I consider myself extremely blessed to have had the opportunity to work with beautiful people, inside out. Aamir has a humble persona who takes time to sit with us for costume meetings and will brainstorm styles for the film and the events. Sushmita too is amazing to work with who always carries a positive aura, and Kartik makes work not feel like work.”

“I love the styles of Johnny Depp, Austin Butler, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, Padmanabh Singh – The Maharajah of Jaipur and Ranveer Singh, to name a few,” she says. Pyu is working on some vibrant projects and has one lined up with Sonu Sood. “The ultimate dream would be to start a label of my own and maybe even a restaurant because I love to entertain guests with food. I hope to do something in the music industry too, given my vocal training and global dominat ion when it comes to fashion,” she signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Mishra Pyu Mishra
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp