Fashion foot forward

BENGALURU: Stylist Priyanka Mishra a.k.a Pyu Mishra’s earliest memories are visiting her dad’s office who was into handloom, handicrafts and other textiles. “Thanks to him, I had first-hand exposure with karigars working with beautiful zaris, zardosi, pearl and handmade fabric, pillow covers, brass sculptures and real gold thread embroidered curtains, and bed sheets, and some beautiful things come to life with chanderi, Maheshwari, and other silks. I also would visit other countries and exhibits with my father, so I’d say the profession chose me rather than the other way round,” she says.

With not having to look out of her home or even her state (Gujarat), she was unconsciously training to do what she is today. “I remember when my relatives would ask me what I wanted to be, I’d say ‘a tailor’ because I didn’t know there was something called a designer back then. I told people I want to dress up those I saw on TV and here I am today, living the dream,” says Pyu.

Some of her clients to include Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. Asked to name her favourite, she explains why it’s tough to do so: “I consider myself extremely blessed to have had the opportunity to work with beautiful people, inside out. Aamir has a humble persona who takes time to sit with us for costume meetings and will brainstorm styles for the film and the events. Sushmita too is amazing to work with who always carries a positive aura, and Kartik makes work not feel like work.”

“I love the styles of Johnny Depp, Austin Butler, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, Padmanabh Singh – The Maharajah of Jaipur and Ranveer Singh, to name a few,” she says. Pyu is working on some vibrant projects and has one lined up with Sonu Sood. “The ultimate dream would be to start a label of my own and maybe even a restaurant because I love to entertain guests with food. I hope to do something in the music industry too, given my vocal training and global dominat ion when it comes to fashion,” she signs off.

