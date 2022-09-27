Home Cities Bengaluru

President's convoy chokes traffic in Bengaluru

Citizens complain of poor planning whenever there is VVIP movement

Published: 27th September 2022 07:05 AM

Traffic snarls up in Central Business District on Monday evening | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit added to the Monday blues of Bengalureans, as thousands of motorists were stuck in a traffic gridlock caused due to the restrictions imposed for the smooth movement of the President’s convoy.

The President, who landed at HAL airport, headed to the Raj Bhavan during peak hours on Monday evening. To ensure the safe and smooth movement of her convoy, which zoomed through Old Airport Road, MG Road, Dickenson Road, Kamaraj Road, Cubbon Road and Raj Bhavan Road, the traffic police prevented vehicles from entering these roads. This led to major traffic snarls on these roads, the connecting roads and surrounding localities.

Traffic policemen were seen diverting vehicles to alternative routes. Kumara, a resident of Koramangala, who was headed to Cunningham Road, said the traffic was thrown out of gear at Adugodi, Vellara Junction, Residency Road and MG Road and it took him about 75 minutes to cover a distance of 8 km.
“The traffic is badly hit whenever there is any movement of VIP convoys. It is high time the VIPs use choppers to avoid causing inconvenience to the general public. The authorities concerned should opt for non-peak hours for movement of VIP convoys,” Kumara said.

Arjun R, who regularly commutes from Indiranagar to Malleswaram, said the traffic was worst hit near Lido theatre in Ulsoor, Trinity Junction and Artillery Road. “I was so fed up of getting stuck in a traffic jam, that I parked my vehicle at a Metro station and took the train,” he added.

Shwetha, who works with a start-up on the Old Airport Road, said she used to reach her home in Uttarahalli in 50 minutes but it took her around 90 minutes on Monday. As the President will be attending events at HAL, St Joseph’s University and Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, the traffic police have advised people to use alternate roads.

AVOID THESE ROADS

Tuesday

  • 9.30 am to 11.30 am: Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Kamaraj Road, Cubbon Road, Dickenson Road, MG Road, Old Airport Road and Suranjandas Road
  • 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm: Movement of vehicles is restricted on Richmond Flyover.
  • 3.40 pm to 8 pm: Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Queen’s Road, Kasturba Road, Richmond Road, Langford Road and Ambedkar Road.
  • 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm:  Movement of vehicles is restricted from Nanjappa junction to Shanthinagar Junction

Wednesday

  • 9 am to 9.30 am Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Kamaraj Road, Cubbon Road, Dickenson Road, MG Road and Old Airport Road.
