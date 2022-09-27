Three missing girls from Bengaluru traced in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three high school girls of a private institution in Fraser Town, who had gone missing 20 days ago, were traced in Chennai. The girls had taken shelter in a house and reportedly taken up some work. However, the reason for them going to Chennai is yet to be ascertained.

The girls had gone missing on September 6. They were studying in a private school on Promenade Road in Pulakeshinagar. Of the three students, two are aged 15, while one girl is 16. Two are school hostellers, while one girl is a day scholar.

However, the girls are said to have left behind a note, saying they have problems at home and are not interested in studies. The parents had protested, blocking the road in front of the school a week later.The parents alleged that their daughters were humiliated by the school principal and teachers, saying that they were “slum people”. Upset over this, their daughters have gone missing, the parents alleged during the protest. Three police teams had searched for them at Velankanni in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other neighbouring states.

