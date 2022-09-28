Home Cities Bengaluru

Activists want Rajyotsava event at Chamarajpet Idgah

Published: 28th September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Members of the Chamarajpete Nagarikara Vakoota Samiti submitted a representation to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat chairman Mahesh Joshi on Tuesday seeking to use Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan for hoisting the Karnataka flag and organise an event on Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

Rame Gowda, the Samiti’s president, said that the tricolour was hoisted at the Maidan, and now as Kannada Rajyotsava is approaching, the Samiti and like-minded outfits approached the Parishat to take the matter before the government.

“Revenue Minister R Ashoka told us hold events on Independence Day, Rajyotsava and Republic Day. We want to ensure his words are kept. We have approached the Kannada Sahitya Parishat chief Mahesh Joshi to urge him to talk to the CM so that Rajyotsava is held in a grand manner,” said Gowda.

Joshi has asked us to get high court orders and Supreme Court interim order for studying to approach the government on the issue, he added. S Bha­sk­a­­ran, president of Vishwa Sana­thana Parishad, said they will join hands with the Samithi.

TAGS
Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi
