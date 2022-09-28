Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: BCom student, friend kidnap IT firm MD’s son, arrested

Kumar found out that the complainant is an affluent person and decided to kidnap one of his children to arrange money to pay college fees.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old second-year BCom student and his associate have been arrested by the Sampigehalli police for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old boy, son of a managing director of an IT firm.
The boy was kidnapped from his residence in Manyata Residency in his father’s SUV on September 2.

After reaching Dobbaspet, the kidnappers called the boy’s father and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.
The boy’s father paid the ransom to the accused and got his son released. The kidnappers, however, had taken away the SUV. The police arrested the two accused — M Sunil Kumar, a BCom student, and a resident of Gudibandde in Chikkaballapura and YV Nagesh, 22, of Mandikal in Chikkaballapura, on September 20. The accused had purchased a sports bike and a camera from the ransom. The police have also recovered Rs 9.69 lakh from the Rs 15 lakh ransom and also the SUV.

Kumar, an evening college student, had to pay a fee of Rs 40,000 which he did not have. He was also working as a gardener on part-time basis. Seven months ago, he had come to the complainant’s house to prune the lawn.

Kumar found out that the complainant is an affluent person and decided to kidnap one of his children to arrange money to pay college fees. He then camped with Nagesh who was also in need of money and kidnapped the boy.

The main accused knew that there was access to the boy’s room from the basement. “The accused had used the victim’s phone to make the ransom call. The main accused was identified since he had done the lawn work. Both the accused have been remanded in judicial custody,” said the police.

