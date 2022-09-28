Home Cities Bengaluru

Four women held, drugs worth Rs 7.80 crore seized in Bengaluru

Police said the Viveknagar police has registered a case wherein a DJ was arrested on June 23 on charges of drug peddling.

Senior police officials with the seized drugs in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested four women from Andhra Pradesh in connection with the disc jockey (DJ) drug peddling case and seized contraband worth Rs 7.80 crore from them. A foreign national, who had been receiving drugs from them, was also arrested.

Police said the Viveknagar police has registered a case wherein a DJ was arrested on June 23 on charges of drug peddling. During investigation, the police arrested four people, including two women, in July. Based on information shared by them, the police arrested the four women and a foreign national.

“The gang used to prepare hashish oil in the forests of Araku valley and Senthipalli in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The four women were arrested when they were about to hand over the contraband to drug peddlers from Bengaluru near the Puttaparthi railway station. The foreign national, who was receiving drugs from them, was arrested from his house in Bengaluru,” the police said. The police seized 8 kg of hashish oil, 10 kg of ganja and 1 kg of MDMA crystals from the accused.

