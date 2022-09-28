Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka bags awards for healthcare, digitisation of patient records

Karnataka was ranked second in the country to have linked 1,68,254 health records after Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka was felicitated with healthcare awards for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) at the Aarogya Manthan 2022 in New Delhi on Monday. Bengaluru’s KC General Hospital was awarded the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar by the National Health Authority for being the top government facility in the country for digitisation of the highest number of patient records (PHR) linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).

Karnataka was ranked second in the country to have linked 1,68,254 health records after Andhra Pradesh. The state also ranked second in the number of healthcare facilities added to the National Health Register, with 23,838 new facilities after Uttar Pradesh. The Dharwad district hospital won the award for top performing government facility in the country.  

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Randeep D tweeted that he was honoured to be receiving five awards for the state under the ABDM. He stated that Karnataka ranked in the top three for highest personal health record linkages pan-India. The state was also the top performer for maximum saturation in public healthcare facilities.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “There should be no space for fraud in AB-PMJAY, which aims for healthcare of the poorest in society. We need to use all available technology tools to remove even the smallest scope for any fraud.”

