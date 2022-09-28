Home Cities Bengaluru

Making the eyes speak

Several supermodels, including Bella Hadid and Alexa Demie, have tried siren eyes, a look that has taken the internet by storm

Published: 28th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rida Tharana

Rida Tharana

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you love makeup, then there is no way you would have missed the most buzzing trend – siren eyes. Similar to smoky eyes, siren eyes are slightly more dramatic, darker around the rims, and flicked upwards at the outer corners for a more narrow, cat-eye shape. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Alexa Demie have been wearing this look for years. But what makes it more popular than a typical winged liner on a smokey eye? Model Rida Tharana says she started doing it in college because she considers herself good with eyeliners. “I like eyeliners which are usually sharp.

These eyes are called siren eyes because you are basically pulling them upward giving a cat-eye look and drawing an inner corner. So your eyes don’t look snatched. Even if there is a slight mistake while applying it, it doesn’t look bad. It looks great on those with small eyes and suits those with brown skin,” she explains, adding that since the look has gone viral, she tries i t only occasionally. While the look gives a sultry and seductive feel to it, it surely has a vibe of its own. However, city-based makeup artist Kirsten Lisa Phanbuh says anyone can carry off the look.

“Even on a regular basis I try this look. I like it because it accentuates my eyes. Rather than using a thick eyeliner, I find that it suits my eyes and gives that nice elongated look,” says Phanbuh, adding, “It’s not the eye makeup, it also depends on the way you contour and highlight around your temples. That plays a major role.” To master that look, makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala says a good contour is key.

Professionally, it’s called foxy eyes. Contour is something that gives you a snatched effect. So you contour in such a way that your eyes get a lift. The whole snatched look is done in a brown colour which is 2-3 shades darker than the skin. It’s like there but no there,” says Pavthiwala, adding that the look might not be best suited for bigger eyes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rida Tharana Bella Hadid Alexa Demie
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp