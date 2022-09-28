Making the eyes speak

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you love makeup, then there is no way you would have missed the most buzzing trend – siren eyes. Similar to smoky eyes, siren eyes are slightly more dramatic, darker around the rims, and flicked upwards at the outer corners for a more narrow, cat-eye shape. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Alexa Demie have been wearing this look for years. But what makes it more popular than a typical winged liner on a smokey eye? Model Rida Tharana says she started doing it in college because she considers herself good with eyeliners. “I like eyeliners which are usually sharp.

These eyes are called siren eyes because you are basically pulling them upward giving a cat-eye look and drawing an inner corner. So your eyes don’t look snatched. Even if there is a slight mistake while applying it, it doesn’t look bad. It looks great on those with small eyes and suits those with brown skin,” she explains, adding that since the look has gone viral, she tries i t only occasionally. While the look gives a sultry and seductive feel to it, it surely has a vibe of its own. However, city-based makeup artist Kirsten Lisa Phanbuh says anyone can carry off the look.

“Even on a regular basis I try this look. I like it because it accentuates my eyes. Rather than using a thick eyeliner, I find that it suits my eyes and gives that nice elongated look,” says Phanbuh, adding, “It’s not the eye makeup, it also depends on the way you contour and highlight around your temples. That plays a major role.” To master that look, makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala says a good contour is key.

Professionally, it’s called foxy eyes. Contour is something that gives you a snatched effect. So you contour in such a way that your eyes get a lift. The whole snatched look is done in a brown colour which is 2-3 shades darker than the skin. It’s like there but no there,” says Pavthiwala, adding that the look might not be best suited for bigger eyes.

