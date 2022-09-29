Home Cities Bengaluru

79.19 lakh voters in BBMP final electoral list

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday released the final list of voters for the elections to the civic body that is likely to be held soon.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday released the final list of voters for the elections to the civic body that is likely to be held soon. According to the final voters list, there are 79,19,563 voters (41,14,383 men, 38,03,747 women and 1,433 others). There are 243 wards in the urban body.

With the final voters list out, Palike has hinted that it is ready to conduct the much-awaited BBMP elections. The previous council’s term ended on September 10, 2020, and at present there is no elected body.

The administration is being carried out by officials under Administrator Rakesh Singh of the Urban Development Department. BBMP has appealed to the public to log on to its website  bbmp.gov.in  to check details of themselves and their family members in the revised voter's list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp