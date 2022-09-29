79.19 lakh voters in BBMP final electoral list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday released the final list of voters for the elections to the civic body that is likely to be held soon. According to the final voters list, there are 79,19,563 voters (41,14,383 men, 38,03,747 women and 1,433 others). There are 243 wards in the urban body.

With the final voters list out, Palike has hinted that it is ready to conduct the much-awaited BBMP elections. The previous council’s term ended on September 10, 2020, and at present there is no elected body.

The administration is being carried out by officials under Administrator Rakesh Singh of the Urban Development Department. BBMP has appealed to the public to log on to its website bbmp.gov.in to check details of themselves and their family members in the revised voter's list.

