Home Cities Bengaluru

After 15 days, only 5,000 metres of rajakaluves encroachments cleared in Bengaluru

Speaking to TNIE, BBMP Chief Engineer Lokesh said the Palike used revenue records to list out the encroachments in Mahadevapura zone and demolished them.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP bulldozer at work | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as part of its recent drive to demolish encroachments on stormwater drains, has so far cleared 5,000 meters in Mahadevapura zone in the last 15 days.

Speaking to TNIE, BBMP Chief Engineer Lokesh said the Palike used revenue records to list out the encroachments in Mahadevapura zone and demolished them.

“Encroachment were found in Panathur, Hoodi, Doddanekundi, Varthur, Kundalahalli, Munnekolala, and Kasavanahalli in Mahadevapura zone. According to the markings done by land surveyors, the encroachment clearance operation was carried out,” said an official.

BBMP Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade of Mahadevapura Zone has instructed the officials of the storm water drain division to quickly complete the survey work and resume the encroachment clearing operation. 

Meanwhile, the Palike on Wednesday demolished the compound wall of Janapriya Lakeview Apartment
(Phase 2) at Kodichikkanahalli in Bommanahalli zone, for allegedly encroaching 11 ft of a drain.“We demolished the compound wall and a gate. We found encroachment measuring 11ft wide and 100 ft long there. Demolition drive will continue even on Thursday,” a senior official told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Demolition drive
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp