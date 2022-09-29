After 15 days, only 5,000 metres of rajakaluves encroachments cleared in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as part of its recent drive to demolish encroachments on stormwater drains, has so far cleared 5,000 meters in Mahadevapura zone in the last 15 days.

Speaking to TNIE, BBMP Chief Engineer Lokesh said the Palike used revenue records to list out the encroachments in Mahadevapura zone and demolished them.

“Encroachment were found in Panathur, Hoodi, Doddanekundi, Varthur, Kundalahalli, Munnekolala, and Kasavanahalli in Mahadevapura zone. According to the markings done by land surveyors, the encroachment clearance operation was carried out,” said an official.

BBMP Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade of Mahadevapura Zone has instructed the officials of the storm water drain division to quickly complete the survey work and resume the encroachment clearing operation.

Meanwhile, the Palike on Wednesday demolished the compound wall of Janapriya Lakeview Apartment

(Phase 2) at Kodichikkanahalli in Bommanahalli zone, for allegedly encroaching 11 ft of a drain.“We demolished the compound wall and a gate. We found encroachment measuring 11ft wide and 100 ft long there. Demolition drive will continue even on Thursday,” a senior official told TNIE.

