Bengaluru: Site owners at Ganigarahalli object to BDA move to acquire their land for Karanth Layout

They submitted many copies to prove their ownership too.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Site owners at Ganigarahalli protesting in front of the BDA head office

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was quite a shock for over 200 site owners of Ganigarahalli in Yesvantpur hobli a couple of days ago when they got to hear that their properties were to be acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. With their lands left out of the final notification in 2008 which said 3,546 acres was required for the layout formation, they thought their lands were safe and many built houses on them.  

To register their objection and establish their ownership over the sites in Survey No. 72, nearly 50 landowners, who bought these revenue sites of various dimensions, gathered at the BDA head office on Wednesday. They submitted many copies to prove their ownership too.

“The land (exact dimensions are unknown) was originally allotted by the government in 1973 to individuals falling under the SC/ST category. However, all the land was clubbed together and purchased by a family in the name of NC Munirathna. They later sold 30 guntas to each of us. The absolute sale deed is registered in our name but the katha is still in the name of the original allottees,” S Chandrashekar,
a site owner, told The New Indian Express.

The notice announcing the acquisition was sent to the those allotted five decades ago. “We do not want BDA to acquire our land for the layout. But if there is no other option, we demand alternative site inside Dr Karanth Layout after it is developed,” he said. With the katha document not in their names there is apprehension over what would happen at the time of compensation when the land is taken, Chandrashekher added.

Site allottee R Mahalakshmi said that they had built their house there and were residing for many years. “How can they suddenly issue a notice saying our property was needed. We had no clue about it and are really upset.” Her view was echoed by a few others around.

Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisitions, BDA, Dr A Soujanya, said some pockets of land were left out in the notification issued 14 years ago and BDA requires them now. “I will look into the issue and try to sort it out. But one needs to bear in mind that revenue lands are an illegal acquisition,” she said.

