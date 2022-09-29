Criminal cases will be filed in TDR scam, BBMP chief tells High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court expressed displeasure over BBMP not acting against officials involved in alleged Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scam, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said criminal cases will be filed. So far, six FIRs have been registered against officials for their involvement in TDR irregularities. Girinath said future TDR projects will be handed over to BDA.

Girinath said appropriate legal action will be taken against retired and current employees involved. The government is preparing to file criminal cases against officers still in service, and a list of those involved in the illegality has also been prepared, he said.

Retired executive engineer Ramegowda D, retired joint commissioner Devaraj KS, retired assistant joint commissioner Umanand Rai, retired assistant tahsildar Gangegowda MA, retired surveyor Gullappa, and retired village accountant Agasemani are some of the accused. The alleged fraud took place in 2015, and an FIR was registered recently, following a court case related to the issue.

In TDR scheme, Development Right Certificates were to be issued to owners in exchange for land handed over to the municipality for development works. The allegations are that Palike officials allegedly fudged details, and other irregularities. Now, the government has instructed BBMP to prepare earlier TDR scheme as per the new Act and hand it over to BDA.

