Home Cities Bengaluru

Relief for owners as Karnataka government okays issue of certificates

This can be availed within the local planning  authority’s jurisdiction.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Stamp, Certificate, Approval

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief for landowners who have parted with their properties for government infrastructure projects but have waited for years to get their TDR certificates, the State Government has now set the ball rolling to speed up the process by simplifying it.

These certificates permit one to avail double the total area of land that has been surrendered for developmental works or to transfer it to someone else in need of the land in exchange of money. This can be availed within the local planning authority’s jurisdiction.

“We have just started the process of issuing TDR certificates through our agencies. The move will offer much relief to many property owners waiting for them,” Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rakesh Singh, told TNIE. The issuance of TDR to land losers went through massive delays due to various stages of the process being passed on repeatedly between BBMP and BDA, said a source.

The State Cabinet in June 2021 cleared an amendment to Section 14B of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act to simplify it and thereby expedite the process. “The stages in connection with the issuance of the TDR involved forms moving to and fro between BBMP and BDA and any other agencies involved. After the amendment was introduced, all the processes will be taken care of by BBMP which will be like a single window clearance system. When it finally submits the file to BDA, its TDR cell will just go ahead and quickly issue the certificate without any delay,” he said.

The easing of the process would motivate other property owners to part with their properties readily for present and future infrastructure projects, the source added. In a different kind of case related to TDR, the HC, while hearing a petition filed by 10 petitioners in April this year, ordered BBMP and the State Government to start issuing these certificates within three months. They had surrendered their land for widening of roads proposed in the Revised Master Plan 2015 but never got their certificates as the BBMP later said the lands were no longer needed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDR
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp