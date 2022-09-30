Bengaluru: Five thieves held, phones, bikes recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of five habitual offenders have been arrested by the city’s North East division police. Mobile phones, two-wheelers and other valuables have been recovered. The gang was targeting victims walking alone on the roads late in the night. The police had to take custody of one of the accused who was in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on whose behest one robbery was committed by his associate.

The accused are Habibulla Khan (24), Mohammed Salman (23), Jishan Khan (25) Lakshmi Narayan (39) and another juvenile delinquent. The accused had committed the robberies near Srirampura railway gate, near Kannamangala gate on the service road of Bengaluru-Ballari Main Road and at Devanahalli Town. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are on.

