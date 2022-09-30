Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Bengaluru more student-friendly than other cities’

A delegation of university representatives from Queensland visited Bengaluru on Thursday to discuss collaborations between the state and India.

BENGALURU: A delegation of university representatives from Queensland visited Bengaluru on Thursday to discuss collaborations between the state and India. Due to its student-friendly nature, Bengaluru has made it to the top for Australian universities and its students who want to pursue education in India, said Abhinav Bhatia, South Asia senior trade and investment commissioner, Trade and Investment Queensland.

“Bengaluru is an attractive destination as it has a feel for India’s history and a more student-friendly than other cities,” said Prof Sarah Todd, vice-president (Global) at Griffith University. Bhatia said that talks and collaborations are already underway with Christ University, Alliance University, Indian Institute of Science and IIM.

“Compared to pre-pandemic figures, India in demand for students. Bengaluru particularly has a few things. It is a liveable city, and feels easier to move around for a student,” said Brett Lovegrove, Pro-vice-chancellor (Global Partnerships), University of Queensland.

