Karnataka clocks 12 crore Covid vaccine doses

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Health Department on Thursday reached the milestone of 12 crore Covid vaccine doses, including 5.51 crore each of first and second doses for those aged above 12 years, and 97.81 lakh precautionary doses for those aged above 18.

Yet, only 23 per cent, including just 15 per cent of those aged between 18 and 59, 47 per cent of those aged above 60, 65 per cent of healthcare workers and 51 per cent of frontline workers have been administered the precautionary dose, as a lot of apprehension still persists among the public, health department officials said.

‘People must be alert’

Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Dr M K Sudarshan said that since the number of Covid cases has reduced, people are generally taking it easy and not taking the vaccine.“They should always be alert that the effect of the vaccine lasts for about six months among normal population and for nearly three months among the high-risk population, including those with co-morbidities and senior citizens,” Dr Sudarshan said.

On measures being taken to cover those not vaccinated with precaution doses or even first or second doses, officials of the health department said, “‘Arogya karnatakkaagi abhiyaan’ (campaign for healthy Karnataka) is on till October 2, ‘Mane manege lasika mitra’ (house to house vaccination) is underway, SMSs are being sent to eligible people through various media outlets and support of NGOs is being taken to reach out to eligible beneficiaries,” they said.

