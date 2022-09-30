Home Cities Bengaluru

Nirmala Sitharaman pats Karnataka for encouraging Sanskrit

Add more transcripts to Karnataka Sanskrit varsity’s website, says FM

Published: 30th September 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated Karnataka’s efforts to encourage students to learn Sanskrit as around 35,000 students are pursuing the language. She suggested that efforts be made for global collaboration with universities across the world to understand their contribution towards the language, and find ways to exchange ideas.

 A woman felicitates Union Finance Minister
Nirmala Sitharaman with a Mysuru
Peta during the 105th AGM of FKCCI in
Bengaluru on Thursday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Karnataka Sanskrit University’s website was also inaugurated in Sitharaman’s presence, who suggested that more transcripts must be added to the website for global accessibility. Presiding over the ‘Sanskrit Week Celebration 2022’ and pre-graduate convocation in Bengaluru on Thursday, Dr Shatavadhani R Ganesh, a Sanskrit scholar and poet, was also felicitated in her presence.

Comparing Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, she appreciated that the former is promoting Sanskrit more than its neighbouring state. Explaining the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that there can be cross pollination with the NEP enabling students from other educational backgrounds can also learn
the language.

Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, VC, Central Sanskrit University, explained the importance of Sanskrit, and said that in every district or village in the state, Sanskrit is a part of life. All study resources are available in Sanskrit for teaching students, and teachers should honour it, Varakhedi said.

