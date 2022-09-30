Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Positive inputs for National Credit Framework’

Kumar convened a meeting with VCs and representatives of various universities in Karnataka to discuss the implementation of the NEP.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the upcoming National Credit Framework has received positive inputs from vice-chancellors of universities and other representatives.

Kumar convened a meeting with VCs and representatives of various universities in Karnataka to discuss the implementation of the NEP. “To come out with the National Credit Framework, we consulted leaders of institutions, and have received positive inputs regarding the framework. The primary idea is to provide flexibility for students to provide mobility across institutions and discipline, to make use of multiple exit and entry opportunities,” he said.

“We are aiming for a seamless transition from school-level to skill and higher education-levels. Students can accumulate the credits right from school-level with the Academic Bank of Credits, while there may be those who will acquire credits under skill education,” he said. Regarding internships, he said, “An electrical engineering students can intern at a panchayat office to see how technology can be improved for people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University Grants Commission Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar UGC National Credit Framework
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp