‘Positive inputs for National Credit Framework’

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the upcoming National Credit Framework has received positive inputs from vice-chancellors of universities and other representatives.

Kumar convened a meeting with VCs and representatives of various universities in Karnataka to discuss the implementation of the NEP. “To come out with the National Credit Framework, we consulted leaders of institutions, and have received positive inputs regarding the framework. The primary idea is to provide flexibility for students to provide mobility across institutions and discipline, to make use of multiple exit and entry opportunities,” he said.

“We are aiming for a seamless transition from school-level to skill and higher education-levels. Students can accumulate the credits right from school-level with the Academic Bank of Credits, while there may be those who will acquire credits under skill education,” he said. Regarding internships, he said, “An electrical engineering students can intern at a panchayat office to see how technology can be improved for people.”

