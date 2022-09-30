Shoddy work: BBMP suspends engineers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s engineer-in-chief BS Prahlad ordered an inquiry based on a complaint by Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru, BR Ravikante Gowda, which stated that potholes on New BEL Road, which were scheduled to be fixed on time by the Palike’s Road Infrastructure Department, failed to clear silt from drains, and carried out a shoddy work.

Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

According to the reports, BBMP top officials including executive engineer Balaji, AEE and AE visited the spot, and Prahlad had ordered that silt should be cleared from shoulder drains, and then, repair works should be taken up.

“An investigation was conducted by the Technical Vigilance Committee of BBMP. AEE MC Krishne Gowda and AE Vishkantamurthy of Road Infrastructure Department were found guilty of dereliction of duty, following which BS Prahlad recommended their suspension,” said Yogesh, Deputy Commissioner, BBMP administration department.

1,051 POTHOLES TO BE FILLED, ADDITIONAL CS PULLS UP PALIKE

Bengaluru: Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajneesh Goel on Thursday pulled up BBMP officials for potholes in the city. He noted the findings of the Traffic Police which states that 4,545 potholes have been identified, of which, 1,051 are yet to be repaired. He instructed the BBMP and Traffic Police to undertake joint sur­veys and fill the potholes. BBMP was also asked to completed works on eight major city junctions - Silk Board, Jayadeva, MM Temple (Tin Factory), Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Sarakki, KS Layout and Banashankari.

