Submit PCC applications in 12 post office PSKs

Until September 27, only the five PSKs in Hubballi, Mangaluru, Marathahalli, Kalaburagi and Lal­bagh were authorised to collect applications.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Ministry of External Affairs has authorised Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to accept applications for police clearance certificate (PCC) to ease the process of issuing them. Since Wednesday, 12 out of 23 POPSKs in Karnataka have star­ted the service. However, Bengaluru is yet to start the process. 

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna K, Regional Passport Officer, Beng­aluru, said that the certificate is mandatory to work in select foreign countries, and also establishes that the person does not have a criminal background. Until September 27, only the five PSKs in Hubballi, Mangaluru, Marathahalli, Kalaburagi and Lal­bagh were authorised to collect applications.

At present, 180 PCCs applicat­ions are received on average daily at passport kendras in Lalbagh, the official added. POPSKs at Ballari, Bela­gavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Gadag, Hassan, Mysuru, Raichur Shiva­m­ogga, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura have started the process. S Lalitha

