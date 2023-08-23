Clarification

In reference to the article published on August 23, 2023 in print and on our website newindianexpress.com about Reynolds Pens, we hereby acknowledge an oversight in the verification process before publication.
In a recent statement by Reynolds, it was clarified that Reynolds and their sub-brands command market leadership, extensive recognition and goodwill in the writing products domain and are the holders of leading brands in India.
We sincerely regret any confusion caused by disseminating the said information concerning Reynolds in the said article.