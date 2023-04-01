Cops issue notice to Jhatkaa on Sankey protest in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The controversial Sankey Road project issue refuses to die down even after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said it will first consult the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority. Activists from Jhatkaa.org, the organisation that supported the cause and took part in the campaign against the controversial project, have been booked by police under various sections of the IPC for organising the protest. Avijit Michael, managing trustee, Jhatkaa.org, said he received a police notice as FIR under IPC Section 341 for wrongful restraint, and IPC Section 141 (unlawful assembly) has also been pressed against them.

“The assembly was peaceful and there was no criminal activity, hence, we will file a Public Interest Litigation to get the FIR quashed. The police behaved well, and there is no iota of doubt that there was political pressure in filing such fabricated cases,” said Michael.

The march was aimed at saving trees near

Sankey Tank | Express

On February 19, 2023, citizens had gathered, dressed in black, to participate in a peaceful march to save trees. The event was well-planned, with people marching in an orderly manner along the footpath, without causing any obstruction to traffic. However, Avijit Michael received a police notice from Sadashiva Nagar police, regarding violation of multiple sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

As per the notice, IPC sections 341, 141, 149, and 283, which pertain to wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly and obstruction of public way, were pressed against the organisation, and police claim that Michael and other protesters violated these sections during the protest. The activists say there are contradictions between the actual happenings, and the police claim.

Commenting on the development, Preeti Sunderajan, co-founder, Citizens for Sankey, said, “It is disheartening and shocking to know that a silent walk by my friends and neighbours from the locality was viewed as illegal. It is a shame and a mockery! Democracy has a different meaning for us versus the police and sitting government. Children were walking and cleaning the lake area, what are we going to say to them?”

