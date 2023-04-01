Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly polls: Model code may delay tenders for drugs, ambulances

If CAB is not followed during outdoor/indoor meetings, rallies or yatras, the organisers will be held responsible. 

BENGALURU:  With the Election Commission (EC) announcing dates for the Karnataka assembly elections and the model code of conduct coming into force, the health department is expected to see delays in the ongoing tender processes for annual drug procurement, dialysis and 108 ambulances, officials said.

Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, D Randeep said, “All related services are mostly free, and since health is an emergency service, health schemes will not be affected and work will continue as it is. Work regarding tender processes could see procedural delays.” 

With activities related to distribution of cards for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Janaroga Yojana (ABMP JAY) -- Arogya Karnataka -- suspended on March 29 due to elections, Randeep said they are checking with the EC if it can be continued as it is categorised as an emergency health scheme. 

Several tenders of the health department are in process for 3-4 months now, and the delay due to elections will mean citizens will have to wait further for the new 108 ambulance service and other essential services.  
It has been suggested to the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to review guidelines released by the EC on following Covid guidelines during elections, to ensure the situation does not spiral in the upcoming months.  People involved in election-related activities are expected to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). All eligible polling personnel, security personnel and counting staff must be fully vaccinated, and preferably have taken booster doses. If CAB is not followed during outdoor/indoor meetings, rallies or yatras, the organisers will be held responsible. 

