Karnataka polls deal a blow to BBMP, BWSSB revenue collection 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the election code of conduct in place in Karnataka, officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) worry that the revenue collection mechanism is likely to take a hit in April and May, as officials are on election duty and in the coming days, more will be deployed for the same work.

A senior official from the BBMP revenue department said all their staffers have been deputed on election duty for the past few days, and as a result, the revenue collection target may see fluctuations. “The code of conduct came into effect on March 29, however, some officials were on election duty even before that. From the BBMP revenue department alone, 800 staffers from the accounts and other sections are on election duty. This will hamper revenue collection and targets,” the official said.

The Palike collected Rs 3,758 crore in property tax in the year 2022, and was hoping to make an additional Rs 800 crore collection by converting B-Khata sites to A-Khata, as per the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Country and Town Planning Act. This apart, through its ‘One Time Settlement Scheme’ for property tax, and arrears from central and state government undertakings, the Palike hoped to get Rs 200 crore. However, as the entire revenue collection team is now on election duty, proper revenue collection will begin only after election results on May 13, the official added.

Corroborating this, BWSSB engineer-in-chief Suresh said that 600 officials from the engineering division, comprising assistant executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers have been deployed on election duty. In the coming days, 200 meter readers will also be roped into poll work. “There will be some impact when officials are under pressure, however, once elections get over, normal activities will resume,” said Suresh.

ANY PARTY, CANDIDATES SEEKING VOTER INFO WILL BE BOOKED: CHIEF

With reports of political workers, aspiring candidates and their supporters trying to seek voter information doing the rounds, BBMP Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath has said that if the matter comes to his notice, FIRs will be filed. Addressing a press conference on Friday, he informed that about confusion over civic work taking a blow, he clarified that the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department has been given complete exemption from election-related work. “KAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers and returning officers, and they will take care of all the Model Code of Conduct and election-related work,” mentioned Girinath.

