Clinic on wheels launched to screen rural, tribal masses in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, IMS Foundation in association with Laghu Udyog Bharati Karnataka launched “Clinic on Wheels” on Saturday. Clinic on Wheels is a digitally-enabled moving health clinic that aims to health screen people residing in rural and tribal regions of India and provide them with complete doorstep healthcare facilities.

“Clinic on wheels will be the catalyst for making village dwellers and tribal people healthy. The project will provide complete health screenings at village doorstep, ensure quality healthcare, and address the importance of a healthy lifestyle while implementing a digital intervention in telemedicine and health education,” said Dr Swapna Singh, social entrepreneur, Head of the CSR wing of IMS.

Apart from their focus on primary health, Clinics on Wheels broa­dly covers five aspects- health-related awarene­ss, health screening, treatment, skill training & empo­werment.

BENGALURU: As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, IMS Foundation in association with Laghu Udyog Bharati Karnataka launched “Clinic on Wheels” on Saturday. Clinic on Wheels is a digitally-enabled moving health clinic that aims to health screen people residing in rural and tribal regions of India and provide them with complete doorstep healthcare facilities. “Clinic on wheels will be the catalyst for making village dwellers and tribal people healthy. The project will provide complete health screenings at village doorstep, ensure quality healthcare, and address the importance of a healthy lifestyle while implementing a digital intervention in telemedicine and health education,” said Dr Swapna Singh, social entrepreneur, Head of the CSR wing of IMS. Apart from their focus on primary health, Clinics on Wheels broa­dly covers five aspects- health-related awarene­ss, health screening, treatment, skill training & empo­werment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });