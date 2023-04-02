Home Cities Bengaluru

Clinic on wheels launched to screen rural, tribal masses in Karnataka

Apart from their focus on primary health, Clinics on Wheels broa­dly covers five aspects- health-related awarene­ss, health screening, treatment, skill training & empo­werment.

Published: 02nd April 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Health staffers at a fever clinic take down details of people for testing in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

Health staffers at a fever clinic take down details of people for testing in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, IMS Foundation in association with Laghu Udyog Bharati Karnataka launched “Clinic on Wheels” on Saturday. Clinic on Wheels is a digitally-enabled moving health clinic that aims to health screen people residing in rural and tribal regions of India and provide them with complete doorstep healthcare facilities.

“Clinic on wheels will be the catalyst for making village dwellers and tribal people healthy. The project will provide complete health screenings at village doorstep, ensure quality healthcare, and address the importance of a healthy lifestyle while implementing a digital intervention in telemedicine and health education,” said Dr Swapna Singh, social entrepreneur, Head of the CSR wing of IMS.

Apart from their focus on primary health, Clinics on Wheels broa­dly covers five aspects- health-related awarene­ss, health screening, treatment, skill training & empo­werment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSR Clinic on Wheels healthcare facilities
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp