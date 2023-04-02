‘Suraksha75’ launched by BBMP to improve pedestrian safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow, the BBMP along with the Bengaluru Traffic Police launched the mission Suraksha75. The state and the BBMP budget announced that 75 junctions will be improved at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Suraksha75 will be supervised by Bengaluru’s Road Safety Cell under the BBMP TEC (Traffic Engineering Cell) with WRI India as its knowledge partner. 75 junctions including Rajbhavan Circle, Minsk Square junction, Nagasandra MS junction, Forum Hall Circle, and Goraguntepalya junction have been chosen in all the eight zones of the BBMP.

MA Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), said that almost 2000 to 2500 new vehicles emerge on city roads each day and Surakhsa75 will, thus, help to smoothen traffic management and safety of pedestrians. In the East Zone, the important junctions are Basaweshwara Circle, SJP Road, Windsor Manor, Trinity, and Hosur Road. Some important South Zone junctions are Silk Board, Banashankari Temple, and Devegowda petrol bunk. In the Mahadevapura zone, the important junctions include Beniganhalli-KR Puram.

