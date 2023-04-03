First-timers: Bengaluru college students visit camps in hordes to get voter cards

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: College freshers actively participate in large numbers and applied for ID cards at the registration camps organised at colleges in March, after it was suggested by the Election Commission as a measure to motivate first-time voters.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had set up camps in various universities to motivate those who have become eligible to exercise their franchise for the first time, to come forward, and submit their details for voter ID cards.

Atika Zainab, a first-year student from Jain University, said that she has applied for her voter ID.

The camp at the university in March also saw a good response, where many students came and registered to get their cards.

Ragini Ayyanna (21), a student of Master in Computer Application (MCA), said, “I got my voter ID card during the pandemic and will be voting for the first time in the upcoming Assembly election. Voting is our right and we must exercise our franchise.”

Asked on what parameters she decides who should get her vote, she said it depends on the candidate and not the party the candidate is affiliated to. The associations have also been urging students, especially first-time voters, to demand that basic amenities are provided.

Police check a vehicle at a checkpost to curb violation of the model code

of conduct in Bengaluru on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Aratrika from All India Students Association (AISA) demanded that government should withdraw the New Education Policy (NEP) as it promotes the privatisation of education. She also demanded that facilities be improved for the Backward Classes and Minorities students in hostels as they are allegedly ill-treated, made to clean toilets and even given poor-quality food. Students’ stipend amount for research should also be increased, she said.

Arjun Chopra, a third-year student of Garden University, said that many of his classmates have been registering online or through camps for their voter ID cards. He said that there are many students who are politically aware but are disinclined towards voting in general. It is important that students become more conscious and understand that a person can only question the government when they vote, he added.

Control rooms set up for MCC violation plaints

With the Model Code of Conduct in force since March 29, the Election Commission has directed returning officers to set up control rooms in all constituencies to increase vigilance against violations of the code. A person can call the helpline numbers 080-28604331 and 080-28600954 in case of any violations, and can even register online complaints via the cVigil mobile application.

