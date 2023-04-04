Home Cities Bengaluru

Want votes? Stress on education sector: Karnataka youth to netas 

Young voters looking at track record, edu qualification & vision 

Published: 04th April 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

First-time voters ready to exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a month left for polling, political parties are reaching out to young voters and announcing schemes like monthly allowance for unemployed youngsters, employment, free travel in government buses, higher educational loans, reservation and other goodies to woo them. However, the young say they will vote not merely on the basis of promises, but on track record, educational qualification and vision of the candidate.

Guna MJ, a student of Maharani Cluster University who is excited that she is going to cast her vote for the first time, said she will not look at the political party or candidate. “I will look at the promises the candidate has made for my constituency. I will also check the background of the candidate, educational qualification, earlier work and vision, before I ink,” she said. Guna said politics is meant to serve people, and candidates must serve people and lay more stress on improving the education sector.

Guna’s friend and batchmate Aishwarya A said she will vote not only on the basis of work done by the candidate/party in the past, but also decide after going through their vision document.

Anusha R differed a bit from her friends, saying she will give preference to candidates with creativity, and those who could give impetus to inventions. Another first-time voter, Sunitha, said is it crucial to choose the right candidate as it will have direct impact on the development of the state and country.

Arpitha P, eager to cast her maiden vote, said her vote is for the party that is with farmers. “Farmers are the backbone of our economy. They need to be helped for the agriculture sector to grow. With agriculture, the education sector also needs crucial attention as it fuels development. We should look for an educated candidate, and my vote will be for the party that satisfies these criteria.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp