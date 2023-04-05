Bengaluru: Duo who took flights to rob held, items worth Rs 67 lakhs seized 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thieves who took flights, and rented high-end cars to commit thefts in the city have been arrested by the Amruthahally police. Gold, silver and other valuables worth around Rs 67 lakhs pertaining to 11 house theft cases have been recovered. The accused shifted their base to the city after the Mumbai police were on their lookout.

The arrested duo identified as Saleem Rafique Sheikh (46), alias Bombay Saleem, and Yasin Makbul Khan (47) are from Maharashtra. One kilogram of gold, 6.5 kilograms of silver ornaments and other valuables have been recovered from the two. They had committed house thefts in Amruthahally, Kodigehalli, MICO Layout, RR Nagar, and even in Tumakuru and Belagavi. Of the two, Khan is involved in around 35 cases and has jumped bail.

According to police, Saleem used to wear the stolen ornaments and upload videos on social media.

The duo had committed theft in the house of R Girish, located in Amruthanagar, B sector, on January 23 this year, when the family had gone to Tirupati.

Girish who works as a manager in a private firm in Electronic City had filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Amruthahally police who checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity and found that the two were professional thieves. The accused kept shifting their hideouts from Mumbai, Gujarat and other places. The police finally managed to nab them in Mumbai and placed them in custody.

BENGALURU: Thieves who took flights, and rented high-end cars to commit thefts in the city have been arrested by the Amruthahally police. Gold, silver and other valuables worth around Rs 67 lakhs pertaining to 11 house theft cases have been recovered. The accused shifted their base to the city after the Mumbai police were on their lookout. The arrested duo identified as Saleem Rafique Sheikh (46), alias Bombay Saleem, and Yasin Makbul Khan (47) are from Maharashtra. One kilogram of gold, 6.5 kilograms of silver ornaments and other valuables have been recovered from the two. They had committed house thefts in Amruthahally, Kodigehalli, MICO Layout, RR Nagar, and even in Tumakuru and Belagavi. Of the two, Khan is involved in around 35 cases and has jumped bail. According to police, Saleem used to wear the stolen ornaments and upload videos on social media. The duo had committed theft in the house of R Girish, located in Amruthanagar, B sector, on January 23 this year, when the family had gone to Tirupati.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Girish who works as a manager in a private firm in Electronic City had filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Amruthahally police who checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity and found that the two were professional thieves. The accused kept shifting their hideouts from Mumbai, Gujarat and other places. The police finally managed to nab them in Mumbai and placed them in custody.