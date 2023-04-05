Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Duo who took flights to rob held, items worth Rs 67 lakhs seized 

They had committed house thefts in Amruthahally, Kodigehalli, MICO Layout, RR Nagar, and even in Tumakuru and Belagavi.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Five members of a gang including a Central Crime Branch (CCB) police constable were arrested for extorting Rs 25 lakh from a shopkeeper in Rajajinagar.

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thieves who took flights, and rented high-end cars to commit thefts in the city have been arrested by the Amruthahally police. Gold, silver and other valuables worth around Rs 67 lakhs pertaining to 11 house theft cases have been recovered. The accused shifted their base to the city after the Mumbai police were on their lookout.

The arrested duo identified as Saleem Rafique Sheikh (46), alias Bombay Saleem, and Yasin Makbul Khan (47) are from Maharashtra. One kilogram of gold, 6.5 kilograms of silver ornaments and other valuables have been recovered from the two. They had committed house thefts in Amruthahally, Kodigehalli, MICO Layout, RR Nagar, and even in Tumakuru and Belagavi. Of the two, Khan is involved in around 35 cases and has jumped bail.

According to police, Saleem used to wear the stolen ornaments and upload videos on social media.
The duo had committed theft in the house of R Girish, located in Amruthanagar, B sector, on January 23 this year, when the family had gone to Tirupati.

Girish who works as a manager in a private firm in Electronic City had filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Amruthahally police who checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity and found that the two were professional thieves. The accused kept shifting their hideouts from Mumbai, Gujarat and other places. The police finally managed to nab them in Mumbai and placed them in custody. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thieves arrested house theft cases
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp