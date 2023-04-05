Find passion beyond work: Ramachandra Guha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Historian and renowned author Ramachandra Guha advised graduating students of St John’s Medical College and Hospital to look beyond their work and find their passion for art, literature or music, which will help them become better doctors.

Speaking at the college’s 56th Graduation Day ceremony on Tuesday, he drew comparisons between writers and doctors and explained that both require skill and knowledge and are not conventional jobs.

The generation of young doctors should find something that gives them and intrigues their interests, he said. This year, 244 health professionals were awarded their degrees, including 144 MBBS, 82 PGs, 17 super-specialty PGs, and a Ph.D. scholar. The pass percentage for the MBBS students was 85 per cent, 90 per cent for PG students and hundred per cent for super specialty students.

Rev Dr Paul Parathazham, director, St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, emphasised on the need for doctors to find a balance between earning money and having meaning in life.

