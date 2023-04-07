Home Cities Bengaluru

10 bikes damaged in Karaga fire accident

The smoke emanating from the camphor gave the impression to the people that the fire was still raging. 

A man douses the fire that damaged two-wheelers near Dharamarayaswamy Temple in Tigalarpet on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major fire mishap was averted by alert citizens as many two-wheelers and an auto that were parked on the road next to Dharamarayaswamy temple were partially damaged in fire from the camphor that was lit as part of the Karaga festival on Thursday morning. Hundreds of devotees had lit camphor on the main roads next to the temple in Tigalarpet. 

Members of the Bengaluru Karaga Samiti said despite several announcements, people had parked vehicles on the roadside adjacent to Dharmarayaswamy temple. When devotees lit the camphor, the flames were so hot that it partially melted nearly 10 vehicles parked close by. 

Samiti members said it is a regular practice that devotees coming to the temple light camphor. Devotees were seen lining up camphor up to a stretch of over 500 metres from NR Signal to the temple and lighting them on fire. Around 10 two-wheelers and an auto that was parked on the road, which came in contact with the fire, were partially damaged. 

Devotees at Karaga festival | KPN, Vinod Kumar T

No police complaints were registered and no fire tenders were pressed into service. Locals swung into action, took waterpipes from nearby buildings and immediately doused the fire. While the fire was doused quickly, devotees said two huge blocks of camphor weighing more than 30 kg were placed over ice blocks and lit. 

Bengaluru’s historical Karaga procession started from Dharamarayaswamy Temple at Tigalarpet around 12.30 am on Friday. Earlier in the day, special Ganga puja was performed for  Goddess Draupadi at the Karagad Kunte of Cubbon Park, which was followed by puja at the Dharmarayaswamy Temple. Thousands of devotees took part in the Karaga celebration. As part of the Karaga procession, the city was decked up with lights and ‘prasadams’ were offered at many places.

