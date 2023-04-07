Home Cities Bengaluru

Sankey stir: Bengaluru citizens seek probe over FIR

We have a right to a sustainable future. 

Sankey Road

Representational image of Sankey Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After taking up a signature campaign for over two days against the FIR registered against citizens for protests over the Sankey Road widening and flyover project, members of various resident welfare organisations and others met City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on Wednesday and demanded that the case be closed. 

In a letter submitted to the police commissioner, the citizens strongly objected to the filing of criminal charges against citizens and organisations, calling the FIR “arbitrary, baseless, unfair.” “The FIR serves to create a chilling environment in the city that is known for the active participation of citizens. It is a violation of our constitutional right of freedom to speech and expression, peaceful assembly and our right to life,” they said. 

The letter, supported by 70 organisations, read, “We demand that the baseless allegations against the citizens be withdrawn and the case be closed immediately. We request an inquiry be initiated into the abuse of law in this case. We have a right to a sustainable future. We owe it to our children to leave behind a healthy city. Actions such as a silent walk harm no one, violate no laws, and in fact work to deepen our democracy (sic).” Reddy told the delegation that the case has been transferred to the Halasuru police station to get an unbiased view.

