Right-wing activist threatened for throwing ink at Tikait, cops looking into complaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Right-wing activist Bharat Shetty, who threw ink at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on May 30 last year, has approached the police after receiving threats on social media warning him of revenge against his act. Shetty is alleged to have been threatened on WhatsApp and Facebook from a certain Osama Shah.

‘We will take revenge for insulting and attacking Rakesh Tikait. Your time has started,’ read one of the threat messages. Shah is said to have been threatening the activist for over a month stating that he would finish him along with his family members.

The Yelahanka New Town police, who have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) pertaining to the complaint, have sought directions from the jurisdictional court if an FIR needs to be registered.

On May 30, Shetty along with Pradeep Kumar, Shiva Kumar and Uma Devi attacked Tikait while addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan.

The High Grounds police, who had filed a case against Shetty and 3 others, submitted a detailed 450-page charge sheet to the jurisdictional court along with the statements of 20 eyewitnesses and names of around 89 witnesses.

