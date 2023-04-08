Tough to monitor WhatsApp poll ads: BBMP official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Admitting that it will be a big challenge to tackle WhatsApp-based political advertisements in the coming Assembly elections, Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Special Commissioner for Elections, BBMP, said action will be taken only if a complaint is raised on the CVigil app.

Speaking at a meeting with political party representatives at the BBMP head office on regulations for advertising by candidates and parties on electronic, print, social media, bulk SMS and others, he said advertisements should not contain personal abuse and references to caste and religion.

The cost of these advertisements will be added to candidates’ accounts once the nomination process begins, he said. He called upon the print and electronic media to follow the election code of conduct while publishing Assembly election information and to create awareness among people about voting.

He said legal action will be taken against trolls and WhatsApp admin if the authorities receive any complaints. “It is difficult to deal with WhatsApp campaigns, but at the same time, it will be a learning experience,” he added. For advertising on electronic and other media platforms, candidates should approach the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee working under the District Election Officer. But there is no such certification needed for print, he added.

“If there is any instance of paid news in print media, the candidate will be issued a notice by the returning officer. The committee will check and if there are anomalies, the chief electoral officer (CEO) will be informed. He will write to the Press Council of India for steps to be taken,” he said.

Online cash transactions are being monitored to ensure fair voting. If a case is registered, it will be investigated, he added. He said that over two lakh voters, who are over 80 years old and disabled, will be provided ballots at their doorsteps. The details will be shared after April 15. The election commission will have 200-plus theme booths. In each Assembly segment, there will be five pink booths for women to vote exclusively, he said.

