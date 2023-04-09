Home Cities Bengaluru

Airtel told to pay Rs 1.55 lakh to customer for unfair trade practice

Partly allowing the complaint filed by Simha, a short film-maker, the commission comprising of president B Narayanappa passed the ex-parte order, as Airtel did not turn up in spite of issuing notice.

Published: 09th April 2023 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Bharti Airtel Ltd to pay Rs 1.55 lakh compensation, including Rs 5,000 litigation cost, to a customer for committing deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for not activating the sim card provided to him.

Partly allowing the complaint filed by Simha, a short film-maker, scriptwriter and director, residing at Vijayanagar, the commission comprising of president B Narayanappa and Member N Jyothi passed the ex-parte order, as Airtel did not turn up in spite of issuing notice. The complainant contended that he wanted to port his sim card from Vodafone to Airtel, but Airtel failed to activate it even though sims were three times, disrupting contact with potential investors and other members in his field of business. 

The commission declined the contention observing that the entire process of porting his sim stretched less than a month from January 22, 2018, to February 18, 2018, during which the complainant could not have plausibly suffered monetarily “missing the biggest opportunity in his life and appointments with investor”.

The compensation claimed by the complainant to the tune of Rs 43 crore was irrational, said the commission, adding that he could have resorted to other telecommunication service providers and continued his business. “We do agree that Airtel has committed deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,” the commission said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp