Dirty water seeps into BWSSB pipes in LB Shastri Nagar, residents scared

Assistant Executive Engineer, HAL Sub-Division, Mudassir said, he personally attended to the problem and detected no sewage and that the water seepage was only through storm water drains.

Published: 09th April 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 01:24 PM

Hundreds of residents in LB Shastri Nagar are worried about waterborne infections due to dirty water entering their homes through BWSSB pipes

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of homes in LB Shastri Nagar in HAL ward are concerned as dirty water entered hundred plus homes following seepage into BWSSB 100 diameter main water pipeline. The water board officials said, the pipe had been damaged and water from the stormwater drain was entering from Shastrinagar main road and the issue has been fixed. However, residents say the issue is yet to be resolved as the water has not been released to homes.

Syed Rahim, a local leader, said, it’s been over seven days and water supply is yet to be restored in many homes at LB Shastrinagar 1st and 2nd Cross. The BWSSB closed the valve due to foul smell and discolouration flowing into BWSSB taps inducing fear of infection among residents.

“The issue could be due to digging of roads by different agencies as well as heavy truck movement. The BWSSB was supposed to supply water with its tankers, but a lot of private tankers are seen, which shows the negligence of the water board on public concerns,” said Rahim. Assistant Executive Engineer, HAL Sub-Division, Mudassir said, he personally attended to the problem and detected no sewage and that the water seepage was only through storm water drains.

“The 100-diameter pipeline had an issue when dirty water seepage was detected. It took a few days to rectify and finally, on Thursday, April 6th, the leakage was fixed and supply will be resumed,” said Mudassir About the dug-up stretch that is causing traffic inconvenience, the official added,”It is for BBMP to fill up, level it and asphalt.”

