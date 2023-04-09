Twice a day water for parks sans borewells in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With temperatures soaring, BBMP held a meeting with horticulture contractors regarding the maintenance of 1,000 parks and gardens in its jurisdiction. The official said that in more than 60 per cent of parks, the Palike has drilled borewells, and in the rest, the contractors are directed to supply tanker water twice a day.

The contractors were also told to collect leafs and send them to the compost unit for manure. In around 500 parks in Palike jurisdiction, borewells have been dug. The contractors have been asked to service them.

Speaking to TNSE, MR Chandrashekhar, deputy director, BBMP Horticulture Department, said this is a periodic meeting that is being held regarding the maintenance of parks and gardens in Palike limits.

“A meeting was held in March-end, and contractors were asked to keep the borewells in parks in a functional condition in advance and arrange water tankers at a few parks twice a day during peak summer in April,” said Chandrashekhar.

“Contractors have been asked to ensure tanker water supply for parks and gardens which do not have borewells, and random inspection will be done to ensure that there is no violation of contract. In case of violation, fine will be imposed and the contractor will be barred from future horticulture works,” the official said.

