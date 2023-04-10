Covid cases rise, no cause for worry: Docs   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As SARS-CoV-2 active cases in neighbouring Kerala touches 11,000-plus on April 9, experts and officials in Karnataka have reassured the people that the Covid spike witnessed across India is no cause for worry.

Doctors said the total active cases in the state have increased slightly, but cases needing hospitalisation have not increased at the same pace. Testing for symptomatic patients also increased, with 9,000 tests being conducted on a daily average.

Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee, said people not following Covid Appropriate Behaviour has been a major reason for the rise in cases. However, he said the upward trend that is seen will not continue for long. Even deaths due to ILI and SARI, especially the Adenovirus, H3N2, and H1N1 cases which were rising till March, were incidental as infected people suffered from comorbidities, which led to their death.

