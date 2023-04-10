Home Cities Bengaluru

Decomposed body of murdered woman found in Bengaluru's KR Puram

On Sunday, the neighbours sensed a foul smell  coming from her house and alerted the police who broke in to find the partially decomposed.

Published: 10th April 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ambika (35), a native of Raichur, was found murdered at her house in TC Palya in KR Puram. The deceased, who worked as a construction worker, moved to the city several years ago and was living alone in the house while her two children stayed in a hostel. 

“The assailants had locked the door from outside after committing the murder. It appears that the murder took place 2-3 days ago and multiple stab injuries were detected. Prima facie, someone known to the victim is behind the murder. The reason for the murder will be ascertained only after the accused is arrested,” the police said.

Comments

