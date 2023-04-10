Home Cities Bengaluru

New attraction coming up at Nandi Halt station: Rail Museum

A mini restaurant created from old coaches, a Toy train like the one at Cubbon Park, a 3D art gallery, and QR-enabled picture postcards will be among the key attractions here.

Published: 10th April 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

The Nandi Halt railway station in Yaluvahalli where construction work on the rail museum is going on in full swing on the premises. (Photo | Express)

The Nandi Halt railway station in Yaluvahalli where construction work on the rail museum is going on in full swing on the premises. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Spread across 7 acres inside the premises of the 107-year-old Nandi Halt railway station in Yaluvahalli, construction of the first Rail Museum-cum-Rail Park for the Bengaluru Railway Division has begun. It is expected to be a major tourist attraction here, set to be intertwined with tradition and modernity, along with Nandi Hills, around 20 kms from here, and the recently unveiled Adi Yogi Shiva statue.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Administration, Bengaluru Railway Division, Kusuma Hariprasad told TNIE, “The first phase is being readied at a cost of Rs 2.38 crore. Work has already begun and is expected to open to the public by the year-end. The General Manager of South Western Railway Zone has agreed to release an Out of Turn (OT) payment of the same. While Mysuru and Hubballi have their own rail museums, it will be the first such one for Bengaluru.”

City-based Bindu Agency has bagged the contract for the museum. A mini restaurant created from old coaches, a Toy train like the one at Cubbon Park, a 3D art gallery, and QR-enabled picture postcards will be among the key attractions here. They are set to be juxtaposed with ancient benches, rails, coaches and colonial-era furniture collected from different stations.

A unique aspect of the venture is that the Division will be reviving the dry Dakshina Pinnakini river, which originate at Nandi Hills and flows via Chikkaballapur and Hoskote, the ADRM said. “We originally wanted to have it inside KSR railway station. But the limited land availability and huge cost involved made us choose the Nandi Halt station campus which has 15 acres of land, of which, only half the space is required for the museum,” she said.

Materials viewed as scrap hold great historical significance for the Railways, Hariprasad added.  “Signalling systems and other old material have been collected along with an ancient dressing table and dining table from Channapatnra, Maddur and Hejjala among other stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandi Halt railway station
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp