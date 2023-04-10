Home Cities Bengaluru

Vampire survivors:  Endless fun!

All you need to do is pick a character and a map and then start running for your life. The only task we’re left with is to then collect enough gems to level-up, and then upgrade the weaponry.

Published: 10th April 2023

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A surprising victory in the ‘Best Game’ category in last week’s BAFTA game awards was a tiny game called ‘Vampire Survivors’. I didn’t see this coming 2D graphics, and limited controls … it didn’t seem very interesting, I considered rewatching the Twilight movies for my vampire fix. But the moment I was thrown into this endless wasteland with several creatures of the night at my heel, my opinions changed.

Speaking of weapons — the game has you covered, like a vampire’s cloak against the bright sunshine. There’s a garlic shield, that melts the enemies that approach you. A ‘King Bible’ that circles you ominously, beating down any enemies in its path. The fire wand releases fiery destruction in random directions, and there’s even an axe that does a powerful flop around the screen.

These weapons come in handy as the levels progress. After many hours in the game, I am no longer a ‘Vampire Survivor’. I’m a victim that now must play while watching a movie or listening to an audiobook. The game is available to play on the Xbox, Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

