BBMP holds jatha, talks to IT firms for high turnout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is trying to ensure high voter turnout on polling day, organised a jatha for voters’ awareness in the Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency on Tuesday. The procession passed through Siddaiah Puranik Road, and Basaveshwara Nagar Government Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital and near Government Unani Medical College.

Assistant Executive Director, election nodal officer Umesh said the programme has been organised to create awareness among votes in the urban areas, so that they come out and vote in large numbers.

Every citizen in a democracy should exercise their right to vote, he said. Revenue officer Rajendran, BBMP officials and Unani College Principal Manjula, among others were present on the occasion.

The BBMP, following the direction of the Election Commission, conducted a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign at Embassy Manyata Business Park in East zone.

An interactive session was held with Outer Ring Road Companies’ Associations (ORRCA) in association with BBMP, in which the city civic body Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer, Bengaluru, Tushar Girinath explained to the IT/BT companies about the importance of voting, and how they can contribute towards creating a more informed and engaged electorate.

