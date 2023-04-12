Home Cities Bengaluru

Brace for 12 per cent surge in rents in Bengaluru this year

The surge is more prominent near IT parks around the Outer Ring Road, Bellandur and Manyata Tech Park.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

homebuyers, real estate, realty

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many IT and startup employees returning to the city to work from an office at least once or twice a week in hybrid mode, there has been a considerable spike in housing rents. According to real estate watchers, residential rents in prominent markets will go up anywhere between 5% and 12% in 2023.

At the peak of the pandemic, many employees with their families had left the city, resulting in plummeting rents. As per ANAROCK Research, for a 2BHK of 1,000 sqft, the average rent hovers around Rs 27,000 (excluding maintenance) on Sarjapur Road, which is estimated to increase by 7-12% this year.

ANAROCK report also shows that Whitefield recorded about 18% average rental growth – from Rs 19,000 per month in 2019 to Rs 22,500 per month in 2022. Rajaji Nagar saw 16% rise in average monthly rent for luxury homes - from Rs 56,000 in 2019 to Rs 65,000 per month in 2022. According to NoBroker data, in Varthur, the rent has jumped from Rs 24,500 in January 2023 to Rs 26,500 in March.

Saurabh Garg, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, NoBroker, attributed the rise in rent due to demand-supply mismatch, but said that it will settle down in a few months.

Construction activities had slowed down during the pandemic, but with employees returning, the demand-supply mismatch is now highest in Bengaluru. Garg said the trend has also been seen in Pune and Hyderabad, and particularly in areas near IT parks.

“Demand in city has not only breached the pre-pandemic levels but has exceeded it. In fact, in many housing societies, there are hardly any vacancies now, and rents have soared by at least 15-20% relative to pre-pandemic levels. A few societies have seen a rise of more than 30%,” said Ashish Sharma, city head, Bengaluru, ANAROCK Group.

The surge is more prominent near IT parks around the Outer Ring Road, Bellandur and Manyata Tech Park. Over half a million professionals are employed along the ORR. 

“The city is home to 1.5 million workers from the tech sector, and hence high disposable incomes are leading to greater demand for homes and higher rents. Rents have once again gone up to 30-50% in some localities. There is an overwhelming demand for gated communities,” said Ramani Sastri, chairman and MD, Sterling Developers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru rent
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp