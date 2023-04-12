Miscreants set waste on fire near railway track in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

A fire incident was reported at Malleswaram Railway Station on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is said to have erupted after miscreants threw cigarette butts on dry grass and garbage thrown near the railway tracks, which caught fire in no time.

“At around 2.30 pm, the Fire and Emergency Services received a call from a resident about the fire next to the railway tracks on Malleswaram 11th Main. A fire tender was pushed into service from High Grounds in under 10 minutes. We got a request for one more fire tender and we sent a second one. Both worked in coordination and doused the fire completely around 4 pm. There were no reports of any casualties or major damage,” said the fire personnel.

Bengaluru Additional Division Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad said that at around 2.45 pm, the team was alerted and they immediately alerted the fire department. “The Railway Police Force has lodged a complaint and said that there was no damage to Railway property or lines in the fire accident,” said Kusuma.

“We suspect that the fire might have been caused because of a cigarette butt. As the stretch had patches of dry grass and garbage, plastic covers and paper, it caught fire quickly,” she said, adding that the exact cause of the fire would be known only after a thorough inspection.

