Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants set waste on fire near railway track in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Additional Division Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad said that at around 2.45 pm, the team was alerted and they immediately alerted the fire department.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

A fire incident was reported at Malleswaram Railway Station on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is said to have erupted after miscreants threw cigarette butts on dry grass and garbage thrown near the railway tracks, which caught fire in no time.

“At around 2.30 pm, the Fire and Emergency Services received a call from a resident about the fire next to the railway tracks on Malleswaram 11th Main. A fire tender was pushed into service from High Grounds in under 10 minutes. We got a request for one more fire tender and we sent a second one. Both worked in coordination and doused the fire completely around 4 pm. There were no reports of any casualties or major damage,” said the fire personnel.

Bengaluru Additional Division Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad said that at around 2.45 pm, the team was alerted and they immediately alerted the fire department. “The Railway Police Force has lodged a complaint and said that there was no damage to Railway property or lines in the fire accident,” said Kusuma.

“We suspect that the fire might have been caused because of a cigarette butt. As the stretch had patches of dry grass and garbage, plastic covers and paper, it caught fire quickly,” she said, adding that the exact cause of the fire would be known only after a thorough inspection.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru railway track
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp