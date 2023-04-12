Mock drill tests preparedness for Covid response in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid a surge of Covid-19 cases across the country, Covid response mock drills were held at government-run Victoria Hospital on Tuesday to check their preparedness to tackle any spike in cases. The mock drill mainly focused on the bed capacities, which include oxygen and ventilator-supported beds and ICU beds, availability of doctors, oxygen supply, and medical stocks.

A mock drill under way to check Covid-19 preparedeness, at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Speaking to TNIE, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, Dr Ramesh Krishna, who led the mock drill at Victoria said, “We have equipped an entire block for Covid-19 patients with 50 beds, of which, 8 are ICU beds and 4 are high dependency units (HDU).”

Doctors at Victoria said they have handled over 15,000 Covid positive cases since the pandemic broke out and are confident of tiding over any new surge. The hospital’s oxygen tank capacity is nearly 30 kilolitre.

A doctor, who mimicked stable and unstable patient, was attended to by the staff and treated during the mock drill.

“At K C General Hospital, we have 50 beds reserved for Covid patients and in case of spike in numbers, things are in place to enhance the bed capacity, oxygen supply, medical supply, and staff availability, said Dr Indira Kabade, Medical Superintendent, K C General.

