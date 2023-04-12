Home Cities Bengaluru

Poll code violations: 460 complaints on cVIGIL, highest from central Bengaluru

The daily bulletin released by the Bengaluru DEO and BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath stated the highest number of complaints were received from central Bengaluru (309). 

Published: 12th April 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Election, Bribe, Model Code of Conduct violation

Representational Image. (File | ENS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cVIGIL app has recorded 460 complaints in Bengaluru regarding model code of conduct violations till April 11. Also, 1,018 FIRs have been registered and articles worth Rs 51 crore including narcotics, liquor, precious metals and other gifts have been seized till Tuesday. 

After the model code of conduct came into force, a 24-hour helpline service was opened. Of 460 complaints, 389 were found to be genuine by the returning officer. 

The daily bulletin released by the Bengaluru DEO and BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath stated the highest number of complaints were received from central Bengaluru (309). 

Poornima Shetty, a member of an RWA, said many citizens were curious about the C-VIGIL app. Since the identities of the complainants remain anonymous, they are more motivated to register their complaints. However, she added people should be made more aware about the app and file complaint against MCC violations. 

Prateek Bayal, district complaint monitoring cell nodal officer, explained that the whole state has been geo-fenced with the cVIGIL app. Any person register their complaints by uploading photos, videos and audio clips as well, and their identities will be protected. 

The officers have ensured that within 100 minutes of the complaint being filed, action will be taken and the complaint closed. Complaints of distributing pamphlets, money, posters or other things which are MCC violations can be registered on the portal. He said that citizens have becoming more vigilant and filing complaints on the portal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru poll code violations
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp