Poll code violations: 460 complaints on cVIGIL, highest from central Bengaluru

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cVIGIL app has recorded 460 complaints in Bengaluru regarding model code of conduct violations till April 11. Also, 1,018 FIRs have been registered and articles worth Rs 51 crore including narcotics, liquor, precious metals and other gifts have been seized till Tuesday.

After the model code of conduct came into force, a 24-hour helpline service was opened. Of 460 complaints, 389 were found to be genuine by the returning officer.

The daily bulletin released by the Bengaluru DEO and BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath stated the highest number of complaints were received from central Bengaluru (309).

Poornima Shetty, a member of an RWA, said many citizens were curious about the C-VIGIL app. Since the identities of the complainants remain anonymous, they are more motivated to register their complaints. However, she added people should be made more aware about the app and file complaint against MCC violations.

Prateek Bayal, district complaint monitoring cell nodal officer, explained that the whole state has been geo-fenced with the cVIGIL app. Any person register their complaints by uploading photos, videos and audio clips as well, and their identities will be protected.

The officers have ensured that within 100 minutes of the complaint being filed, action will be taken and the complaint closed. Complaints of distributing pamphlets, money, posters or other things which are MCC violations can be registered on the portal. He said that citizens have becoming more vigilant and filing complaints on the portal.

BENGALURU: The cVIGIL app has recorded 460 complaints in Bengaluru regarding model code of conduct violations till April 11. Also, 1,018 FIRs have been registered and articles worth Rs 51 crore including narcotics, liquor, precious metals and other gifts have been seized till Tuesday. After the model code of conduct came into force, a 24-hour helpline service was opened. Of 460 complaints, 389 were found to be genuine by the returning officer. The daily bulletin released by the Bengaluru DEO and BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath stated the highest number of complaints were received from central Bengaluru (309). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Poornima Shetty, a member of an RWA, said many citizens were curious about the C-VIGIL app. Since the identities of the complainants remain anonymous, they are more motivated to register their complaints. However, she added people should be made more aware about the app and file complaint against MCC violations. Prateek Bayal, district complaint monitoring cell nodal officer, explained that the whole state has been geo-fenced with the cVIGIL app. Any person register their complaints by uploading photos, videos and audio clips as well, and their identities will be protected. The officers have ensured that within 100 minutes of the complaint being filed, action will be taken and the complaint closed. Complaints of distributing pamphlets, money, posters or other things which are MCC violations can be registered on the portal. He said that citizens have becoming more vigilant and filing complaints on the portal.