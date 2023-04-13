Activist claims Rs 97 crore scam in construction of toilets, anganwadis in KR Puram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activist TJ Abraham alleged that BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj from KR Puram Assembly constituency, former BBMP Corporator Srikanth Gowda, contractor KN Srinivas, Chief Engineer of Mahadevpura and six others were involved in Rs 97 crore scam related to the construction of anganwadis and public toilets in nine wards under KR Puram limits.

Abraham filed a complaint with Lokayukta on Wednesday requesting a probe to be initiated. He told the media: “In KR Puram Assembly constituency, fake files of anganwadi and public toilets in Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar, Devasandra, Vijinapura, Vignanagara, HAL, Basavanpura, KR Puram and A Narayanapura wards have been created and funds worth Rs 97 crore have been looted from projects that were not done.”

Abraham further alleged in that, out of 1,883 development works worth Rs 400 crores, only 20% are on paper and the rest are ‘bogus’.

“The allegations are baseless and are politically motivated. Abraham has also attacked other political leaders in the past and is now targeting me. I don’t have to fear as long as my constituency people believe and stand by me.” Basavaraj said.

