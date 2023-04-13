Home Cities Bengaluru

KMF-Amul issue: Congress attacks BJP again

The Congress accused the Centre of trying to establish its total control, ignoring the Constitution which demarcates cooperative societies as a state subject.

Published: 13th April 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

A Congress worker, wearing a mask of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, protests amid the KMF-AMUL row, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress continued its tirade against the government over the KMF-Amul issue. “In its election campaign in Karnataka, and in political activities across the country, the Congress will explain to people the sinister agenda behind the move,” said a statement by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s enforced “cooperation” between Nandini and Amul is a pretext to merge dairy cooperatives into a multi-state cooperative under his command and control, Ramesh said.

“Congress will protect the interests of dairy farmers against this Modi-Shah absurdity of ‘One Nation, One Milk’ only to benefit BJP,” he stated.

The Congress accused the Centre of trying to establish its total control, ignoring the Constitution which demarcates cooperative societies as a state subject. Ramesh stated that Nandini, Amul and other cooperatives empower farmers and help them prosper. Shah and the BJP wish to replace farmers’ control with their control by consolidating these historic societies into new multi-state cooperative societies, he stated.

