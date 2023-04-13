KMF-Amul issue: Congress attacks BJP again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress continued its tirade against the government over the KMF-Amul issue. “In its election campaign in Karnataka, and in political activities across the country, the Congress will explain to people the sinister agenda behind the move,” said a statement by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s enforced “cooperation” between Nandini and Amul is a pretext to merge dairy cooperatives into a multi-state cooperative under his command and control, Ramesh said.

“Congress will protect the interests of dairy farmers against this Modi-Shah absurdity of ‘One Nation, One Milk’ only to benefit BJP,” he stated.

The Congress accused the Centre of trying to establish its total control, ignoring the Constitution which demarcates cooperative societies as a state subject. Ramesh stated that Nandini, Amul and other cooperatives empower farmers and help them prosper. Shah and the BJP wish to replace farmers’ control with their control by consolidating these historic societies into new multi-state cooperative societies, he stated.

