Shuchi free sanitary pad scheme in Karnataka may be revamped after elections 

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court stating that a provision needs to be made for the government itself to provide sanitary pads, the Shuchi scheme in Karnataka is likely to get revamped. The scheme, started in 2014, was implemented to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene and distribute sanitary napkins to school and college girls. The scheme had been suspended for around three years due to the pandemic leading many families paying out of their pocket for sanitary napkins and other menstrual hygiene products.

Speaking to TNIE, D Randeep, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, said the issue will be under consideration post the Karnataka Assembly elections. “We had approached the government to restart the scheme. However, due to the elections, this process has been paused as per the Model Code of Conduct. Once it lifts, discussions may resume again in May,” he said.

Meanwhile, another aspect that is being considered by the government is switching the scheme under the jurisdiction of the education department.

“The scheme is currently operated by the health and family welfare department. However, another aspect being considered is whether it should be assigned to the education departments, as it deals with school and college girls. ,” he told TNIE. The suspension of the scheme has affected several lakh girl students in the state, with many, especially in rural areas, complaining that the scheme was either sporadic or they had never received any sanitary napkins.

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court stating that a provision needs to be made for the government itself to provide sanitary pads, the Shuchi scheme in Karnataka is likely to get revamped. The scheme, started in 2014, was implemented to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene and distribute sanitary napkins to school and college girls. The scheme had been suspended for around three years due to the pandemic leading many families paying out of their pocket for sanitary napkins and other menstrual hygiene products. Speaking to TNIE, D Randeep, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, said the issue will be under consideration post the Karnataka Assembly elections. “We had approached the government to restart the scheme. However, due to the elections, this process has been paused as per the Model Code of Conduct. Once it lifts, discussions may resume again in May,” he said. Meanwhile, another aspect that is being considered by the government is switching the scheme under the jurisdiction of the education department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The scheme is currently operated by the health and family welfare department. However, another aspect being considered is whether it should be assigned to the education departments, as it deals with school and college girls. ,” he told TNIE. The suspension of the scheme has affected several lakh girl students in the state, with many, especially in rural areas, complaining that the scheme was either sporadic or they had never received any sanitary napkins.